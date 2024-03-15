Jaguar I-Pace owners angry as firm cuts smart charging access

The Jaguar I-Pace forum is buzzing with owners angered by the manufacturer’s decision to arbitrarily cut off their smart home-charging option, with little or no advance warning.

Customers previously benefiting from the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff using a PodPoint Solo charger which Jaguar itself promoted, are among those now unable to access intelligent charging because that charger - along with certain other popular devices - is now incompatible.

JLR told Auto Express it has changed how data from its connected vehicles can be accessed as “in some cases, personal and vehicle data can be obtained through unofficial apps”. It says it has ended the ability for apps to gain “unauthorised access”, claiming the change also protects warranty rights against loss or damage that might result from using an unofficial app with one of its vehicles.

From now on, the firm says, the only apps that are compatible with JLR vehicles are the InControl Remote and Alexa Skills apps. As a result, many owners using smart electricity tariffs to charge their cars in the most economical way will be forced to adopt more expensive charging regimes.

"To continue keeping our clients’ data as safe as possible, we have updated how our electrified vehicles interact with the ever-growing list of third-party applications,” a JLR spokesman told Auto Express. “As a result, some smart charging tariffs are affected. We are working with energy companies to keep our mutual clients informed of their options."