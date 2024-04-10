The final V10: Lamborghini Huracan STJ revealed

This is the Lamborghini Huracan STJ and we’re assured that, this time around, this really is the final V10-powered model in this generation of Lamborghini Huracan. The STJ is based on the brilliant STO with some unique liveries and styling changes. Lamborghini is also introducing manually-adjustable dampers on one of its Huracan models for the first time, drawing it even closer to the Super Trofeo racers it’s inspired by.

The new mechanically adjustable dampers replace the adaptive dampers in the STO. These can be tailored in both compression and rebound to optimise damping for specific use cases, and allow for a slightly lower spring rate. Lamborghini says this helps with steering precision – something the STO is already very adept at.

The STO’s aero is largely unchanged, but the rear wing is now balanced out by a pair of new dive planes mounted on the front clamshell. The rear wing’s angle of attack has been increased by a further 3 degrees, and all-in the STJ improves its aerodynamic performance by ten per cent.

Lamborghini will offer two liveries, one based on a grey base colour and the other a deep blue. The decals also follow the contours of the bodywork, helping give the STJ a distinctive look compared to the other Huracan models on offer.

The powertrain is also the same, which is no bad thing, made up from a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that produces 630bhp and 565Nm produced at a sky-high 8,000rpm. This powers the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and Lamborghini hasn’t confirmed performance figures but is expected to match the STO’s 3 second 0-62mph acceleration.

Lamborghini will build only 10 STJ models, marking the end of the Huracan’s 11-year production run until a new hybridised replacement is revealed later this year. While we know few technical details of the new model, Lamborghini has recently confirmed it’ll be called Temerario.

