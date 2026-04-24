SV or ‘SuperVeloce’ is a tag that has adorned all of Lamborghini’s V12-powered supercars from the Miura to the Aventador, and we’ll soon see it on the latest Revuelto if these latest spy pictures are anything to go by.

With its sophisticated plug-in hybrid powertrain and radical styling, it’s easy to forget the Revuelto has already been around for three years, so a punchier variant now feels very much due, especially considering its Aventador predecessor not only gave us the SV, but the SVJ, S, the roofless Aventador J and of course, the Ultimae.

The spy shots reveal plenty about the Revuelto SV, despite the camouflage wrap which aptly includes the warning ‘Attenzione macchina veloce’, or ‘Attention fast car’. The visual enhancements certainly look up to the billing, with a new front fascia with aggressive, angular bodywork under those distinctive three-pronged headlight signatures.

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The car was spied on public roads around Germany’s Nürburgring (where it has been testing), and we can see the wheels are wrapped in more track-focused Bridgestone Potenza Race R tyres as opposed to the Bridgestone Potenza Sport rubber of the standard car. Don’t be surprised if we see a new entrant in the top 10 quickest Nürburgring lap times, where the old Lamborghini Aventador SVJ still sits in fifth place.

Things get even more exciting to the rear, with a larger fixed wing replacing the active aero wing on the standard Revuelto, while it looks like extra venting has been added above the rear lights.

Previous SV models have paired visual tweaks with more power, and we should expect the same of the new Revuelto SV. The Revuelto is already the brand’s most powerful car to date with a 6.5-litre V12 combining with three electric motors for 1,001bhp. This allows it to sprint from 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of 217mph.

There are several ways Lamborghini could enhance the Revuelto, either by reducing the 1,772kg kerbweight or by increasing power outputs from the V12 or the electrical assistance. Either way, we’ll find out soon just how Lamborghini intends on upping the ante on its flagship supercar.

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