Lamborghini has revealed a new special edition of its Revuelto supercar that marks 60 years since the brand’s first mid-engined supercar and borrows a few of that car’s iconic colour combinations. The Revuelto Miura 60 Homage is limited to 99 units and comes painted in one of nine specific colours available on the original Miura alongside some subtle livery options.

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This limited series will be built in collaboration with Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalisation program, with the key distinction being its dual-colour livery. These mimic the gold or grey painted lower sills that were seen on many Miuras, matched with wheels finished in a similar hue.

Distinct Miura 60 badging also sits proudly alongside black Revuelto badging, and the exhausts and brake calipers are finished in a non-contrast black in another nod to the originals.

However, Lamborghini has also paid lots of attention to the interior by reinterpreting the iconic ‘Cannelloni’ leather pattern on the seats, with extended leather trim wrapped around the centre console, rear bulkhead and door cards. This is in stark contrast to the more contemporary interiors commonly found in many Revueltos, which feature complex embroidery and Alcantara inserts.

There’s also scope to have the interior finished in a leather colour that matches any heritage models built. This is designed to appeal to any discerning Miura owners keen to have a matching Revuelto, although it’s not a prerequisite for prospective customers. There’s also some unique embroidery placed between the two seats and a carbon-fibre dedication plate with each individual car’s number.

There are no other mechanical changes, however all models will feature the larger 20 and 21-inch wheel option as standard. This means the existing naturally aspirated V12 engine is untouched, coming with the same hybrid system that’s mounted to the gearbox and front axle.

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