Curiously, Lamborghini has gone into this granular detail about the roof but elected not to give more practical information such as how long it takes to operate or the speeds at which operation can take place. There’s also a lack of photos with the roof up, but previous spy shots show that the new hard-top means it looks scarcely different from the coupe in that configuration, although you can emphasise your chosen type of Temerario by optioning the roof in a bare carbon fibre finish.

The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 remains unchanged, 10,000rpm redline included, with a temporary 10,250rpm cap unlocked with the launch control mode activated. Lamborghini says this gives the Temerario Spyder the rather niche honour of having “the highest engine speed of any series-production open-top super sports car with a turbocharged engine.”

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As on the coupe, the 4.0-litre V8 is assisted by three electric motors for a total output of 907bhp and 730Nm of torque. The 0-62mph time drops by a tenth to 2.8 seconds, while the 0-124mph time is two tenths slower at 7.3 seconds. The top speed is the same, at 213mph.

You’re unlikely to notice the difference in performance, of course, and it should feel the same in the corners, too. Various parts of the Spyder’s structure have been beefed up to make up for the loss of the roof, particularly the ‘structural ring’ around the two occupants, which features reinforced segments.

It’ll feel a lot roomier inside than the old Huracan Evo Spyder, with a 46mm increase in legroom, 22mm more headroom and 9mm more shoulder and elbow room. Drivers up to just over six-and-a-half feet tall can fit behind the steering wheel.

Whatever their height, they’ll need to have quite a lot of money. A UK price for the car hasn’t been revealed just yet, but with the coupe starting from £259,570, we wouldn’t expect much change from £300,000, while personalisation options could result in a car that costs the best part of half a million quid.

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