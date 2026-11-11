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Lamborghini Temerario pumps up the volume with titanium Akrapovič exhaust

Lamborghini has turned to the Slovenian exhaust expert to enhance the soundtrack of its V8 supercar

By:Matt Robinson
11 Nov 2026
Lamborghini Temerario Akrapovic exhaust

Impressive though the new Lamborghini Temerario’s 10,000rpm redline might be, its twin-turbo V8 just doesn’t sing quite as sweetly as the old Huracan’s V10 did. It just might be able to claw back some ground, though, thanks to a new exhaust system appearing in the accessories catalogue. 

It’s a titanium system from a Slovenian firm Akrapovič, a frequent Lamborghini collaborator that has previously supplied setups for the Huracan STO and Urus SE Performante, among others. 

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Made from high-grade titanium alloys picked for “specific mechanical and thermal demands,” the whole system tips the scales at 11.4kg, representing a 12 per cent weight reduction on the standard Temerario exhaust. Each bit of it features hand-assembled elements, which sounds expensive. 

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We don’t actually know how much it costs, but we’d guess at it being a five-figure number. Mind you, that’s chump change for the average Temerario owner – the last version we drove was optioned up to over £400,000. 

The geometry is different to the stock setup, with larger tubing, new manifolds and a tweaked silencer for better flow. Specific frequencies are said to have been enhanced by NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) engineers, and we’re told to expect “an incisive acoustic signature” as the V8 nears its lofty redline.

Trying to explain how it sounds isn’t especially helpful, of course, so Lamborghini has released a video of an Akrapovic-equipped Temerario revving up. Have a watch/listen and see what you think.  

From what we can gather, the exhaust makes no difference to the 4.0-litre V8’s power, but it was hardly lacking in this regard. It develops nearly 800bhp on its own, with a trio of electric motors raising the total output to 907bhp. This enables a 0-62mph time of just 2.7 seconds, and a top speed of 213mph. 

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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