The new Lepas L6 EV now has a price tag. Starting from £34,995, it’s in very similar territory to the Skoda Elroq, although it has more luxurious aspirations. Orders will open soon, with first deliveries taking place in February 2027.

For a fiver under £35k you’re getting an L6 EV Essence. It’s well-equipped as standard, with the spec including 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

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The L6 EV Elevate builds on the above with artificial leather upholstery, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, a 256-colour ambient lighting system and a Sony eight-speaker sound system.

Lucid White is the included paint option, with Phantom Grey, Cosmic Black, Quicksilver, Solar Orange and Supernova Purple each charged at an extra £500.

The warranty offering is strong at seven years and 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, alongside the mandated eight years and 100,000 miles of coverage for the high-voltage battery.

Speaking of which, on both versions of the L6 EV there’s a 65kWh battery for a range of up to 279 miles, which is comparable to the entry-level version of an Elroq. The car uses a single, front-mounted motor providing 215bhp and 275Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds.

There’s a rapid charging capability of 120kW, although the 22 minutes quoted for a top-up to 80 per cent isn’t quite as impressive as it might sound, because it’s based on starting at 30 per cent rather than the usual 10 or 20 per cent.

Although Lepas comes under the same Chery Auto umbrella as Jaecoo and Omoda, the L6 uses a bespoke EV platform. This should in theory make for a roomier cabin, and sure enough, we were impressed with the space in our Lepas L6 EV review. We were less-than-enamoured with the driving dynamics, though, which need work.

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