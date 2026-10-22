Verdict

The Lepas L6 EV impresses with its premium interior, generous kit list and relaxed cruising capability, making it a strong value alternative to cars such as the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3. However, its attractive styling writes cheques its dynamics simply cannot cash; the L6 is hampered by vague steering, poor body control and a clunky regenerative-braking system.

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Chery means business with the new Lepas L6; the small-to-medium-sized SUV debuts an all-new electrified platform that’s exclusive to the Lepas brand and has been designed to give it the edge against rivals such as the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3.

First impressions show a car that’s as well suited to motorway slogs as it is the school-run; the L6 feels comfortable on smooth Chinese roads which, admittedly, put the UK’s pothole-plagued streets to shame. A 360-degree camera system, tight turning circle and effortless steering also make manoeuvring a breeze.

Lepas claims an official range of 279 miles – some competitors offer more than 300 – and on a mix of motorways, country and even a few urban roads, we only returned 40 miles shy of that figure. We’ll caveat that in the knowledge we were driving in particularly warm weather, which will have helped that real-world range.