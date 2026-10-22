New Lepas L6 EV 2026 review: impressive but not without fault
The Lepas L6 EV is an attractive and impressive, but lacks dynamic refinement.
Verdict
The Lepas L6 EV impresses with its premium interior, generous kit list and relaxed cruising capability, making it a strong value alternative to cars such as the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3. However, its attractive styling writes cheques its dynamics simply cannot cash; the L6 is hampered by vague steering, poor body control and a clunky regenerative-braking system.
Chery means business with the new Lepas L6; the small-to-medium-sized SUV debuts an all-new electrified platform that’s exclusive to the Lepas brand and has been designed to give it the edge against rivals such as the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3.
First impressions show a car that’s as well suited to motorway slogs as it is the school-run; the L6 feels comfortable on smooth Chinese roads which, admittedly, put the UK’s pothole-plagued streets to shame. A 360-degree camera system, tight turning circle and effortless steering also make manoeuvring a breeze.
Lepas claims an official range of 279 miles – some competitors offer more than 300 – and on a mix of motorways, country and even a few urban roads, we only returned 40 miles shy of that figure. We’ll caveat that in the knowledge we were driving in particularly warm weather, which will have helped that real-world range.
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The Lepas’s focus on relaxed cruising hampers the driving experience somewhat, however – a juxtaposition to the L6’s rather aggressive styling. There’s very little feedback from the wheel as you turn into a corner which, if done at speed, also results in noticeable body lean.
The regenerative braking system is also difficult to modulate, taking a moment to kick in and then delivering either too much or too little deceleration. None of this is a dealbreaker, but European and Japanese rivals still have the edge in terms of driving dynamics.
Perhaps the L6’s strongest asset is its interior, which feels genuinely high quality – especially in top-spec Elevate trim with its illuminated Sony sound system and leather upholstery. There are squidgy plastics galore, with almost all of them also making their way into the incredibly roomy second row, while the driver and front passenger are treated to both heated and cooled seats. The L6’s 13.2-inch touchscreen is very quick to respond, although the AI-generated wallpapers and somewhat unintuitive layout may need some tuning for European tastes.
|Model:
|Lepas L6 EV Elevate
|Price:
|TBC
|Powertrain:
|65kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Combined power/torque:
|215bhp/275Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|7.9 seconds/111mph
|Range:
|279 miles
|Charging:
|120kW (30-80% in 22 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,570/1,852/1,676mm
|On sale:
|Late 2026
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