There’s no let-up in ‘Comfort’ mode, either, because when the engine is running, the exhaust note is always present – and like the car’s performance, it only becomes richer and even more captivating the faster you drive. Performance in B or Sport modes is extremely impressive, because in the moments the turbos take to spool up, the electric motor steps in to fill in the torque gaps in the delivery and gain some serious speed. It’s not quite as alarmingly fast as the more expensive GT Speed, but you won’t miss the extra grunt because it’s never anything other than indecently rapid.

All of this extraordinary capability is then backed up by the chassis. Its new dual-valve dampers have exceptional control across pretty much all conditions, and while the large 22-inch wheels can translate bumps into the cabin, everything is always well controlled.

When you start to hustle the GT S through the corners, things remain just as composed, because the synergies between the hardware and software share the load of controlling its 2.5-tonne kerbweight. Our car was also fitted with the optional carbon ceramic brakes (an eye-watering £14,395), which despite being the biggest brakes fitted to any car on sale, also help reduce unsprung weight and therefore improve the ride yet further. What’s really impressive is the brilliant pedal feel Bentley has been able to instill.

We could go on about this car’s superb dynamics, but as always with a Grand Tourer its mandate isn’t just to do one thing well, but to do the more mundane stuff with just as much class – and in this respect, the Continental GT S continues to deliver. The electric part of the powertrain makes commuting or sitting in urban traffic a largely guilt-free affair, and the battery pack is large enough to easily cover two ends of a long commute when coming in and out of urban centres.