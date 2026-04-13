This is the new Lepas L6 EV: a mid-size electric SUV from the slightly classier sister brand of Jaecoo and Omoda. It’s due to go on sale later this year, and will face off against highly regarded family EVs such as the Skoda Elroq, Renault Scenic and the Auto Express 2026 Car of the Year, the Nissan Leaf.

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It’s powered by a 65kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that delivers up to 279 miles of range, while the 215bhp e-motor driving the front wheels offers enough oomph for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. The maximum charging speed is a decent if unremarkable 120kW; still fast enough for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in 22 minutes.

The L6 sits on Lepas' LEX platform that can accommodate both pure-electric and hybrid powertrains. A PHEV version will come later to rival the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and its more rugged-looking cousin, the Jaecoo 7, which you can currently save more than £2,500 on through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Lepas, which apparently takes its name from the words ‘leopard’ and ‘passion’, says the L6 has been designed to embody the “agility of a running leopard”. Hybrid versions will feature a chrome-studded grille, while the EV will instead get a pinched, blanked off front-end design that’s very similar to that of another Chinese electric SUV, the Changan Deepal S07.