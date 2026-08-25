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Mazda MX-5 2.0 is dead in the UK – farewell old friend

Mazda has confirmed that the 2.0 MX-5 has ceased to be. No new orders are being taken with stock expected to run out by Jan 2027

By:Jordan Katsianis
25 Aug 2026
Mazda MX-5 - front cornering

Mazda has confirmed that 2.0-litre variants of the Mazda MX-5 will no longer be available to order in the UK. European and UK emissions laws have finally called time on the award-winning roadster. 

It is worth reiterating that the 1.5-litre option is still available to order, and with Mazda still committed to developing a new, future-proofed generation of it's iconic sports car, this is far from the end of the MX-5 story. 

Mazda UK sent the following statement in regards to the loss of the 2-litre engine: “The Mazda 184ps 2.0-litre was dropped from the European markets in 2024 due to changing emissions regulations. However, due to different derogations timings in the UK we were able to continue with an extended sales period, this period has now ended and we will cease sales of the 2.0-litre Mazda MX-5 in the UK once the existing stock has been sold.

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“We have sufficient stock of 2.0-litre models to meet anticipated customer demand until around January 2027, while the 1.5-litre Mazda MX-5 will continue to be available in the UK.

The 1.5-litre engine remains at the heart of the MX-5. The current-generation MX-5 was originally developed around this engine, with its light weight, responsive and accessible performance perfectly reflecting Jinba Ittai.

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“The continuation of the 1.5-litre ensures customers can continue to enjoy the lightweight, engaging and fun to drive experience that has defined the Mazda MX-5 for more than 35 years and continues to win awards as one of the best driving cars on the road today.”

While the continuation of the 1.5-litre option keeps the MX-5 on sale in the UK, the 2-litre petrol engine typically offered an even more visceral and engaging driving experience, due not only to its more powerful engine but also the limited-slip differential which was not available on the smaller engined cars. 

However, it’s undeniable that this fourth generation MX-5’s relative age – it’s now been on sale for ten years – brings other limitations that could see regulations remove it from sale altogether. Changing rules have already taken out the likes of the Toyota GR 86 and Porsche 718

Yet this isn’t the end of the story, as Mazda has consistently committed to a new generation of MX-5 that will adhere to the same philosophy, using technology to reduce emissions and keep the weight down. For now though, one of the best two-seat roadsters of the last two decades will be missed in its ideal 2-litre form. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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