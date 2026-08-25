Mazda MX-5 2.0 is dead in the UK – farewell old friend

Mazda has confirmed that 2.0-litre variants of the Mazda MX-5 will no longer be available to order in the UK. European and UK emissions laws have finally called time on the award-winning roadster.

It is worth reiterating that the 1.5-litre option is still available to order, and with Mazda still committed to developing a new, future-proofed generation of it's iconic sports car, this is far from the end of the MX-5 story.

Mazda UK sent the following statement in regards to the loss of the 2-litre engine: “The Mazda 184ps 2.0-litre was dropped from the European markets in 2024 due to changing emissions regulations. However, due to different derogations timings in the UK we were able to continue with an extended sales period, this period has now ended and we will cease sales of the 2.0-litre Mazda MX-5 in the UK once the existing stock has been sold.

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“We have sufficient stock of 2.0-litre models to meet anticipated customer demand until around January 2027, while the 1.5-litre Mazda MX-5 will continue to be available in the UK.

The 1.5-litre engine remains at the heart of the MX-5. The current-generation MX-5 was originally developed around this engine, with its light weight, responsive and accessible performance perfectly reflecting Jinba Ittai.