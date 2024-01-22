Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 facelift adds mild-hybrid power to the mix

The seven-seat Mercedes family SUV gets hot hatch power and slight exterior tweaks

by: Alastair Crooks
22 Jan 2024
Mercedes-AMG has a wide range of cars these days spanning from the likes of the A 35 hot hatch all the way up to the GT 63 super saloon and somewhere in between the AMG engineers have managed to take the seven-seat GLB and give it some real performance upgrades. The facelifted AMG GLB 35 is on sale now from £57,390. 

2023 saw Mercedes’ AMG division launch some major new cars within its portfolio with the new AMG GT, CLE 53, GLC 63 and the AMG-developed SL. The Mercedes GLB might not be the most obvious choice to be given the AMG treatment, but hot SUVs are rather fashionable right now and with seven-seat practicality, the GLB 35 could have all bases covered. 

Just one trim level is offered on the GLB 35 as it stands and there are no plans for a hotter 45 variant like the A 45 hot hatchback. The single GLB 35 trim level is called 4MATIC Premium Plus and represents a significant price rise of £4,095 over the pre-facelift GLB 35. 

As we saw with the facelifted A 35 that was launched in 2023, the GLB 35 gets the same engine, mated to a new mild-hybrid unit. 302bhp and 400Nm of torque remains the same as before, sourced from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system adding 13bhp for short bursts and to help power the car under coasting. Power is sent through a seven-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. 

Despite this, the GLB 35 facelift is slower over the 0-62mph sprint by 0.2 seconds, taking 5.5 seconds in total. Fuel efficiency stays exactly the same as well, with 31mpg and emissions are unchanged at 207g/km of CO2. 

The GLB 35 is pretty well equipped. As standard there’s of course the AMG bodykit with a restyled front bumper, new headlight and rear light signatures and to the rear, twin single-exit exhaust tips. On the old car, 19-inch wheels came as standard but now the 20-inch rims are standard-fit. 

The interior sees a couple of changes with the latest MBUX software added to the twin 10.25-inch screens on the dash. There’s a new wood trim that’s optional, but overall it’s the same cabin as you’d find the old model - still equipped with a seven-seat layout, making the GLB 35 a rather niche offering. An electric panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, head-up display and 360-degree camera are all standard features.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

