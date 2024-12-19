Electric Mercedes GLB hits the road for the first time

Mercedes’ range of all-electric vehicles is undergoing a rejuvenation and the replacement for the EQB will arrive soon. The electrified GLB is expected to take on a new name – ‘GLB with EQ Technology’ – and it should be revealed around the same time as the internal-combustion version, possibly in early 2026.

The electric GLB’s new nomenclature is in keeping with the new CLA with EQ Technology and G 580 with EQ Technology, as Mercedes reshapes its EQ-branded line up. Not only will the EQB replacement get a new name, but it’ll sit on a fresh platform too - sharing the new MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform with the recently revealed CLA.

Like the current GLB and EQB, the new ICE GLB and the electric variant will share the same overall design. One tweak that’ll be carried over will be the EV’s blanked-off grille - hinted at here with no holes in the camouflage, in contrast to what we saw in our previous spy shots of the GLB. Elsewhere, this prototype of the GLB with EQ Technology wears some sportier 20-inch wheels, but otherwise it’s the same look as the GLB.

Despite the camouflage, it’s obvious Mercedes won’t substantially change the car’s boxy, ‘baby G-Wagen’ design. The front end is slightly more rounded than the current GLB’s, and the car will incorporate a new three-pointed star headlight signature – something we saw on the Concept CLA Class in 2023.