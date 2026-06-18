Mercedes has knocked almost £5,000 off the starting price of its GLC Electric thanks to the introduction of a new entry-level 250 version, which swaps the EV’s dual-motor set-up for a single-motor layout and a smaller battery.

Pricing for the GLC 250 Electric in basic Sport guise starts from £55,495 while the GLC 400 Electric Sport is priced from £60,350.

Although the GLC 400 provides up to 405 miles of range thanks to its 95kWh battery, the GLC 250 gets an 85kWh unit, dropping its maximum range to 389 miles. If that doesn’t sound enough, then you might be interested in the 493-mile BMW iX3 - which can be ordered from the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.

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With the single-motor set up, the GLC 250 is unsurprisingly less powerful than the 482bhp GLC 400 Electric. There’s still 349bhp on tap, though, so the 0-62mph sprint takes only 5.9 seconds and both editions top out at 130mph. Like the 400, the 250 also offers an optional air suspension system and a rear-wheel steering system that we were particularly impressed with on our initial drive of the GLC Electric.

There’s less of a gap between the two editions when it comes to charging. The 250’s 330kW maximum charging speed is 10kW lower than the GLC 400’s, but because the battery is smaller, it takes the same time (22 minutes) to replenish from 20 to 80 per cent.

One benefit of the GLC 250 Electric’s single-motor set-up is that you get a bigger boot capacity of 570 litres, rather than the 520 litres in the 400. Plus there’s still a 128-litre space for luggage under the bonnet.

Buyers of the GLC 250 get the same trim level options as in the 400, topping out with the Premier Edition at £68,495. With this you get a head-up display, a Burmester sound system and an illuminated grille, plus Mercedes’ ‘Sky Control’ panoramic roof, which allows you to make segments opaque.

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