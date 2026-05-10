The infotainment system on the MG4 Urban is a curious thing. In some ways it works well, but in others it doesn’t. The biggest gripe is the climate control, because the interior temperature is not displayed anywhere. Yes, it shows when you turn the knob, but it would be nice to know what the temperature is set to beforehand, especially when you first jump in the car and realise that your wife has left it set to Saharan levels of heat.

MG4 Urban Premium Long Range: first report

Our man reckons he’s quids in thanks to the low running costs of his new car

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Efficiency: 4.5mi/kWh

4.5mi/kWh Mileage: 1,572

Let’s get one thing clear right at the start. The MG4 Urban offers great value for money, because it’s cheap to buy and cheap to run – and the latter is something I have already found out despite only having the car for a brief time so far.

As regular readers of Auto Express will probably know (and no doubt start to groan at the mention), I’ve been a huge advocate of the Hyundai Ioniq Electric in the past because it offers a level of efficiency that I just haven’t seen from modern EVs... until now. It was easily capable of returning around 5.0 miles per kWh due to its relatively small battery and lack of aerodynamic drag, but the MG4 can match it. I’ve been so impressed, I’ve started talking about it instead of the Hyundai.