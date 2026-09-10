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New Mitsubishi L200 Commercial gives pick-up truck more cargo space and less tax

The commercial version of Mitsubishi’s double-cab pick-up truck removes the back seats for some extra capacity

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Sep 2026
New Mitsubishi L200 Commercial

The new Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck already has a 1.55-metre long load bed for hauling whatever you need to, but now there’s a commercial version with even more cargo space in the cab, not to mention the ability to sneak through some helpful tax loopholes. 

The new L200 Commercial removes the rear seats from a double-cab truck body, replacing them with a durable phenolic floor and four integrated D-rings for tying down large items in the newly created internal load area. The back doors are fitted with privacy glass, and there’s a perforated steel bulkhead behind the cockpit.

This is on top of the load bed to the rear that can accommodate a standard 1200 x 800 mm Euro pallet, and a maximum payload capacity of over one tonne. The L200 also boasts a towing capacity of 3,500kg. If all that’s not enough, you can load another 80kg onto the roof. 

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Alongside the extra cargo space, being classified as a commercial vehicle rather than a regular double-cab truck offers tax advantages for business users. The L200 Commercial is eligible for reclaimable VAT from the purchase, a 100 per cent first year capital allowance, fixed annual road tax of £360 and a flat Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate of £4,170 for the 2026/27 tax year. 

The latest ‘Series 7’ evolution of the L200 is powered by a 2.4-litre, twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 470Nm of torque. Power goes through a six-speed automatic transmission to a selectable four-wheel drive system that can switch to rear-drive when needed This can help with fuel efficiency when the truck is unladen.

The new L200 also has seven driving modes to tackle various terrain, including Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock. Top-spec Barbarian models also get a torque-sensing locking centre differential that allows the full-time four-wheel drive system to be used on tarmac as well as off-road, which should be ideal for towing.

The new Mitsubishi L200 Commercial is priced from £37,495 (excluding VAT) in Titan trim, or £41,195 (also excluding VAT) in Barbarian which adds more kit and plusher materials. 

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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