After a six-year break, Mitsubishi has made a sensational return to the UK and it’s sticking with what it knows by bringing back the L200 pick-up truck - pricing and specifications of which have just been revealed.

Orders for the new Mitsubishi L200 are open now and it kicks off from £36,295 in double-cab form or £37,495 in Commercial guise (both excluding VAT). Then there are two trim levels, Titan starts things off then the Barbarian weighs in at £39,995 - or £41,195 in Commercial Barbarian form. By way of comparison, the Toyota Hilux starts around £43,000 and you can currently secure discounts of around £2,500 via our Buy A Car service.

In this latest ‘Series 7’ generation, the Mitsubishi L200 comes from a 2.4-litre, twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. It’s a re-engineered version of the unit that was available in the previous generation truck and provides more power and torque. Up to 201bhp is offered in the Triton, as the L200 is known in other markets, which is considerably more than the 162bhp on offer from the 1.9-litre diesel in the Isuzu D-Max.

With that 2.4-litre engine, the UK-bound L200 has a 3,500kg towing limit and can carry up to 1,000kg. Power goes through a six-speed automatic transmission to a new all-wheel drive system, which can switch between two and four-wheel drive. Plus the L200 has a low-gear centre locking differential and seven driving modes: Normal, ECO, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.