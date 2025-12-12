Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck is back on sale in the UK, priced from £36k
Watch out Toyota and Ford, the UK pick-up truck market has a new, but not unfamiliar, competitor
After a six-year break, Mitsubishi has made a sensational return to the UK and it’s sticking with what it knows by bringing back the L200 pick-up truck - pricing and specifications of which have just been revealed.
Orders for the new Mitsubishi L200 are open now and it kicks off from £36,295 in double-cab form or £37,495 in Commercial guise (both excluding VAT). Then there are two trim levels, Titan starts things off then the Barbarian weighs in at £39,995 - or £41,195 in Commercial Barbarian form. By way of comparison, the Toyota Hilux starts around £43,000 and you can currently secure discounts of around £2,500 via our Buy A Car service.
In this latest ‘Series 7’ generation, the Mitsubishi L200 comes from a 2.4-litre, twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. It’s a re-engineered version of the unit that was available in the previous generation truck and provides more power and torque. Up to 201bhp is offered in the Triton, as the L200 is known in other markets, which is considerably more than the 162bhp on offer from the 1.9-litre diesel in the Isuzu D-Max.
With that 2.4-litre engine, the UK-bound L200 has a 3,500kg towing limit and can carry up to 1,000kg. Power goes through a six-speed automatic transmission to a new all-wheel drive system, which can switch between two and four-wheel drive. Plus the L200 has a low-gear centre locking differential and seven driving modes: Normal, ECO, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.
In terms of kit, the Titan comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, Mitsubishi’s drive mode system, a locking rear differential, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, a 360-degree camera, tinted windows and lumbar support.
Step up to the Barbarian and you get 18-inch wheels, hill descent control, powered and heated leather seats, two-zone climate control, LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, a leather steering wheel and carpeted flooring instead of the Titan’s vinyl floors.
In its double-cab bodystyle, the new L200 is 95mm longer and 15mm taller than the previous L200, although it’s the same width at 1,815mm.
Mitsubishi says the L200 Series 7 has a “rugged, ultra-modern exterior that matches a cabin delivering significant advances in design, technology, and material quality”. We’ll deliver our verdict on material quality when we test the pick-up in the coming weeks, but we can see its butch looks are certainly in keeping with previous L200s, which proved extremely popular with UK buyers.
The pick-up truck sector in the UK has shrunk in recent years with the Nissan Navara, Mercedes X-Class, Fiat Fullback all being axed. The Mitsubishi L200 also left us in 2021 when the Japanese brand called time on UK operations.
However, when it returns, it will still have to contend with the recently facelifted Toyota Hilux – our current Pick-up of the Year – the Ford Ranger, the KGM Musso and the Isuzu D-Max.
Mitsubishi’s returning pick-up truck will soon be joined by the brand’s Outlander PHEV and potentially a Shogun range-topping SUV, which we’ve spied testing already.
