New Mitsubishi Shogun is suiting-up for battle against Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery

Six years on from the announcement that it would leave the UK new-car market, Mitsubishi is poised for a sensational return – and one of the first models it could bring back is this: the next-generation Shogun.

The new Shogun has already been caught testing in the US, but we’ve spotted it on German roads, suggesting it’s being tailored for European, and possibly even British, driving tastes.

Shortly before Mitsubishi called it quits in the UK, it axed the Shogun model here - leaving the L200 pick-up truck-based Shogun Sport to fill its role. The fourth-generation Shogun received plenty of facelifts during its long life (having been introduced in 2006), but what was consistent throughout was its aptitude for off-roading, which it carried over from the 1982 original.

From our spy pictures it’s clear the upcoming, fifth-generation Shogun will once again be a no-nonsense, rugged off-roader. The new model will clearly be large, too, around the same size as a Land Rover Discovery or Toyota Land Cruiser. Its bulky proportions are backed up by a bluff, imposing front end with a large, open grille that (along with the exhaust hanging below the rear bumper) confirms this is a combustion-engined car.