‘Fastest car on earth’: Rodin FZero hits the track for the first time

Rodin Cars’ answer to the Aston Martin Valkyrie has undergone its first test with Rodin’s enigmatic founder – keen racer and technology billionaire David Dicker – behind the wheel.

The Rodin FZero, featuring a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V10 engine designed by Dicker, developed in the UK by Neil Brown Engineering and dubbed RC.TEN, is set to cost around £1.8million and arrive with customers next year.

With 1,013bhp, 700Nm of torque and a top speed of 224mph, the FZero is aiming to outpunch the Valkyrie and become what Dicker says will be “the fastest car on earth.”

Rodin has also revealed that the RC.TEN engine – in both turbocharged and normally aspirated form – will be made available as a ‘crate motor’ for other motorsport applications.

The first test of the FZero took place on Rodin’s own test track at the company’s new facility near Mount Lyford on New Zealand’s South Island, where final development work and build of the hypercar is taking place.

Stepping out of the enclosed cockpit, Dicker commented; “The test went very well and we were able to work through our programme. We’re excited as the FZero project enters its next phase. It really is a car like no other.”