Battery swapping in a Fiat 500? Full charge in five minutes!

Stellantis – the automotive goliath behind brands such as Fiat, Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen – has found a way to get a full charge into its electric cars in “less than five minutes” using innovative battery-swapping technology.

It’s all made possible by modular batteries developed by San Francisco-based start-up Ample and the two companies are now working together to integrate the potentially game-changing battery tech into Stellantis’s range of EVs, which currently include cars like the Fiat 500 and Jeep Avenger.

Ample’s modular cells have been designed as a drop-in replacement for any EV’s original battery, meaning Stellantis won’t have to reengineer any of its platforms or its cars. And being so flexible, Ample’s technology allows for varying battery sizes, created simply by swapping in a different number of battery modules as needed.

Stellantis is planning to offer Ample’s battery technology on a subscription basis, which it says will reduce the total upfront cost of the cars. Furthermore, it says drivers who opt for it will always have the latest battery technology available to them.

Ample has also developed its own lightweight battery-swapping station, which can be installed in public areas in just three days. And even the stations are modular, so can feature one or more ‘pods’ where vehicles have their batteries swapped out, growing to meet customer demand.