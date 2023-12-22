The UK’s most expensive Lada? £22k for box-fresh communist runabout

Times are tough for the UK car buyer. But, despite the drive towards a greener, all-electric future, the popularity of robust, go-anywhere 4x4s powered by (whisper it) petrol or diesel fuel remains strong. We’re still not sure many buyers in the market for such a vehicle have considered dropping £22,000 on a Lada Niva, though

Enter, what could very well be the most expensive Lada for sale in the UK. This is a box-fresh Luxe model in the country and advertised for just £21,850. OK, it may sound expensive for a 1970s eastern-block off-roader, but we think it has fashion-statement potential, perhaps in the same manner as the Suzuki Jimny or Fiat Panda 4x4.

Up for sale with specialist Bramley Motor Cars, this 2021 Niva Luxe is a left-hand drive model and has covered just 362 miles. It’s finished in Panther Black paint with black cloth upholstery, while you can tackle the toughest of terrains in air-conditioned comfort and maybe even flick on the heated front seats if it’s particularly chilly out. The Niva’s real party piece, though, is its upgraded Studio InCar stereo system with Audison speaker and subwoofer to really bring the noise when you’re out on the open road.

Downsides? Well, the Niva’s 88bhp 1.7-litre petrol engine means you won’t be setting any land speed records, although that would be missing the point of this desirable, dinky off-roader. It’s lightweight at 1,285kg and cheaper than an all-wheel-drive Dacia Duster to put on your drive - it may be the most expensive Lada in the UK, but it could be one of the coolest 4x4s in the country right now.

The Lada Niva is still in production in various places around the world under various names, having first launched in 1977. Importing them remains an option and there are companies offering new models to UK customers for around the £20,000 mark. If the demand is there, who knows, this little number could even spark a trend.

