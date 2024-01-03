‘ZEV Mandate’ electric car sales targets become law

New laws come into force today (3 Jan 2024), enacting what the government claims is the world’s most ambitious regulatory framework for the transition to electric vehicles - otherwise known as the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate.

While critics have lined up to condemn the government’s decision to delay the ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035, the government says analysis by the Climate Change Committee shows Rishi Sunak’s more pragmatic approach will make no material difference to national progress on cutting emissions.

However, as well as bringing the UK into line with nearby EU nations and Canada, the Department for Transport says the longer timescale allows more freedom for consumers to make choices, and gives more time for ‘levelling up’ the national charging infrastructure.

The ZEV mandate stipulates that manufacturers must sell increasing numbers of electric or zero-emissions vehicles as a percentage of their overall sales total. It kicks off this year with a target of 22 per cent for cars and 10 per cent for vans, rising to 100 per cent by 2035.

Annual ZEV Mandate targets to 2030

Year Proportion of car sales to be zero-emissions Proportion of van sales to be zero-emissions 2024 22% 10% 2025 28% 16% 2026 33% 24% 2027 38% 34% 2028 52% 46% 2029 66% 58% 2030 80% 70%

To mark the new law’s implementation, Technology and Decarbonisation minister Anthony Browne will be visiting a new BP Pulse charging hub in London.