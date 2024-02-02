British electric car startup Forseven aims to rival Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar

British electric car startup Forseven is starting to come out of the shadows with work already well underway on a range of luxury EVs and a launch expected towards the end of the decade.

The new company is being bankrolled by investment company CYVN Holdings, owned by the Abu Dhabi government, which also has an interest in Chinese EV brand Nio. Only last year, CYVN bought a controlling interest in Gordon Murray Technologies, part of the Gordon Murray Group that is launching the T.50 and T.33 supercars.

Gordon Murray Technologies has pioneered the iStream platform and production technology, which is expected to be used as part of the Forseven set-up.

iStream promises low weight and high strength platforms with the battery part of the overall structure of the vehicle and use of recycled carbon-fibre body panels. It’s claimed to reduce CO2 and cost during the production process and in the running of the vehicle, reducing body panel components by 50 per cent and overall weight by 20 per cent in a traditional family car. It was previewed by the Motiv quadricycle concept unveiled by Gordon Murray Design in 2021, which boasted of a battery twice the size of competitor vehicles while maintaining a low weight.