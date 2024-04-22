Faulty smart motorway tech putting drivers in danger

The UK’s smart motorway network is plagued with technological faults that are not fixed for days at a time, leaving drivers at risk.

The revelation comes from the latest edition of the BBC’s Panorama programme, which also highlights figures that Auto Express reported in 2023, showing drivers are three times more likely to be killed or seriously injured when breaking-down on a smart motorway, compared to one with a hard shoulder.

The statistics have been linked to malfunctions with the smart motorway network’s detection and digital gantry system. A Freedom of Information request by the BBC found that, between June 2022 and February of 2024, there have been almost 400 power outages on smart motorways.

In the six months leading up to February, there were 174 outages – almost one per day – with one incident in July 2024 leaving a section of the M6 without power for five days, and another leaving a section of the M4 without power for 11 days. National Highways says there are “well-rehearsed contingency plans to deal with power outages”.

In 2022, official data shows there were over 2,300 faults with smart motorway radar systems, which are designed to monitor the flow of traffic in order to detect if a car has stopped. On average, it took five days for these issues to be resolved, yet National Highways’ own figures suggest one in ten stopped cars escape detection by the radar system – even when it is fully functioning.