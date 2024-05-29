Diesel car drivers suffer as UK boasts most expensive pump prices in Europe

The UK boasts the “dubious” honour of having the most expensive diesel prices in Europe, says the RAC, with average prices now reaching £1.55 per litre.

You’ve probably heard that fuel prices have been rising steeply since the beginning of this year, with petrol having risen by as much as 10 pence per litre since January. However, things are just as bad for diesel car drivers as the cost of using the black pump also rose by 10p between the beginning January and the start of May.

In fact, the average price of diesel in the UK is now five pence more than the second-most expensive country for diesel in Europe: Belgium. This is the equivalent of an extra £2.75 per fill up for the average 55-litre fuel tank and is in spite of the fact that the UK government recently extended its 5p cut to fuel duty, which has been in place since March 2022.

“Having the most expensive diesel in Europe despite the current 5p duty cut is a very dubious honour,” said the RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams. “We can see no good reason why retailers in Great Britain aren’t cutting their prices at the pumps.