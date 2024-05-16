Greedy fuel retailers double diesel profit margins instead of cutting prices

The filling station margin on a litre of diesel has reached an average of 18p, more than double the long-term average of 8p, as big retailers refuse to cut pump prices in spite of reductions in the wholesale cost.

The greed of retailers seeking to maximise their own profits at the expense of consumers is “unfair on drivers struggling to get by in the cost-of-living crisis”, according to RAC Fuel Watch which collected the data.

The latest figures show margins rising in spite of recent reductions in wholesale prices of fuel that have seen the barrel price of oil fall from $90 to $83. The fact that lower prices are not being passed on to motorists has led the RAC to write to Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, demanding action.

It says while the government has been talking about tackling greedy margins with its proposed Pump Watch scheme - forcing retailers to share live price data that can be used by apps and online platforms - the retailers have been continuing to boost profit with “unreasonably” high margins.

RAC Fuelwatch says the average price of petrol stands at 150p a litre, while it’s 157p for diesel. If retailers were passing on costs fairly, drivers should be paying 145p a litre for both.