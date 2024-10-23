Danger on the roads as clocks go back with accidents set to rise

With the clocks set to shift from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Sunday 27 October, drivers are being urged to be extra cautious following a 10 per cent rise in car accidents recorded when the clocks went back last year.

According to data from the AA’s Accident Assist team, call-outs for its service rose by 11 per cent in the fortnight following the clocks changing last Autumn. Such a rise is also expected to occur in the coming weeks, with Accident Assist managing director, Tim Rankin, affirming that “[the] stats are clear that when the clocks fall back, we see a rise in the number of crashes.”

Several studies have been undertaken as to why we see an uplift in accidents after the clocks change, with the general consensus identifying darker streets and wet and slippery weather as the causes.

Statistics such as those submitted by the AA have led to calls for the ‘Spring Forward, Fall Back’ concept to be abolished. Dr Gisela Helfer, a body clock expert from the University of Bradford, said earlier this year that “quite a few studies have now looked at a correlation between the clock change and things like heart attacks and car accidents. The results are astonishing.