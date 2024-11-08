New XPeng G6 priced below £40k to undercut Tesla Model Y
Three versions of the XPeng G6 will be available in the UK, with up to 480bhp
We tested the XPeng G6 way back at the start of 2025 and finally the Chinese brand has announced that its first UK car will go on sale at the start of 2026.
Pricing has been announced for the electric mid-size SUV, with an entry-level RWD Standard Range costing from £39,990, followed by the £44,990 Long Range and finally the £49,990 dual-motor AWD Performance Black Edition.
The G6 will try to steal sales away from the best-selling Tesla Model Y, as well as the new Ford Explorer, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and other rivals. Our Buy A Car service currently has discounts from UK dealers of around £6,000 on the Ioniq 5 and up to £8,000 on the Ford Explorer with the XPeng and Tesla at list price.
If you’ve not heard of XPeng before, it may be because the company was only founded 10 years ago, before coming to Europe in 2020. XPeng has successfully launched six models in that short time and the Volkswagen Group recently invested $700million (roughly £540million) in the company. The firms are also working together to develop two new electric cars that VW will launch in China in 2026.
The XPeng G6 will be the first model from the brand to be sold in the UK. International Motors (otherwise known as IM and not to be confused with MG’s IM brand) is responsible for distributing XPeng here and says it will establish a “broad network to provide sales and after-sales services to UK customers”. It’s not yet clear whether XPeng will set up standalone dealers, or simply operate out of existing IM locations.
Compared to the early G6 we drove previously, XPeng has made some powertrain changes to the car that’ll come here. The RWD Standard Range comes with a single-motor on the rear axle with 292bhp - 22bhp more than the earlier car we drove. Thanks to a 68kWh battery replacing a 66kWh battery, range has improved too - from 270 to 292 miles.
Strangely, the RWD Long Range has been given the reverse treatment. Before there was an 88kWh battery that resulted in 354 miles of range, but the 2026 will have an 80kWh unit for 326 miles.
A new addition for the launch of the G6 in the UK is the AWD Performance. As the name suggests it’s the most potent of the bunch with that same 80kWh battery powering two electric motors for all-wheel drive, 486bhp and 660Nm of torque. Range deteriorates with the AWD Performance topping out at 317 miles. 0-62mph times stand at 4.1 seconds for the AWD, 6.7 seconds for the 296bhp RWD Long Range and 6.9 seconds for the RWD Standard Range.
Charging speeds for the smaller battery G6 stands at 382kW - meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up could take as little as 12 minutes. The bigger battery can hold a 451kW charge - though the extra capacity means the same time for the same recharge.
As for equipment levels, there’s a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 15-inch central touchscreen - where you’ll find nearly all of the XPeng’s functions like climate control as there are almost no physical buttons in the cabin. There’s also ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic glass roof.
Compared to the car we experienced, XPeng has added a new wood-grain dash for the 2026 model along with suede-effect ceiling trim, new speaker covers and two wireless smartphone chargers upgraded to 50W. The RWD Long Range and AWD Performance versions get a digitised rear-view mirror, ambient lighting.
Some slight exterior tweaks have been made too. The front light bar no longer has the XPeng logo embedded within it (relocated to the bonnet), there are body-coloured wheelarch trims, a new rear spoiler and rear diffuser and a new Stellar Purple paint option. On top of this the Performance version adds 20-inch alloy wheels, black-out exterior trim and grey upholstery inside with a suede texture.
Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale...
Find a car with the experts