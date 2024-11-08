Compared to the early G6 we drove previously, XPeng has made some powertrain changes to the car that’ll come here. The RWD Standard Range comes with a single-motor on the rear axle with 292bhp - 22bhp more than the earlier car we drove. Thanks to a 68kWh battery replacing a 66kWh battery, range has improved too - from 270 to 292 miles.

Strangely, the RWD Long Range has been given the reverse treatment. Before there was an 88kWh battery that resulted in 354 miles of range, but the 2026 will have an 80kWh unit for 326 miles.

A new addition for the launch of the G6 in the UK is the AWD Performance. As the name suggests it’s the most potent of the bunch with that same 80kWh battery powering two electric motors for all-wheel drive, 486bhp and 660Nm of torque. Range deteriorates with the AWD Performance topping out at 317 miles. 0-62mph times stand at 4.1 seconds for the AWD, 6.7 seconds for the 296bhp RWD Long Range and 6.9 seconds for the RWD Standard Range.

Charging speeds for the smaller battery G6 stands at 382kW - meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up could take as little as 12 minutes. The bigger battery can hold a 451kW charge - though the extra capacity means the same time for the same recharge.

As for equipment levels, there’s a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 15-inch central touchscreen - where you’ll find nearly all of the XPeng’s functions like climate control as there are almost no physical buttons in the cabin. There’s also ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic glass roof.

Compared to the car we experienced, XPeng has added a new wood-grain dash for the 2026 model along with suede-effect ceiling trim, new speaker covers and two wireless smartphone chargers upgraded to 50W. The RWD Long Range and AWD Performance versions get a digitised rear-view mirror, ambient lighting.

Some slight exterior tweaks have been made too. The front light bar no longer has the XPeng logo embedded within it (relocated to the bonnet), there are body-coloured wheelarch trims, a new rear spoiler and rear diffuser and a new Stellar Purple paint option. On top of this the Performance version adds 20-inch alloy wheels, black-out exterior trim and grey upholstery inside with a suede texture.

