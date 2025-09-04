The XPeng G6 has been on sale in the UK for a while. You can currently lease one from £320 per month on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with prices for new cars at UK dealers starting from £40,000.

Anyway, the impressive thing here is range. Even with a long day’s drive that included a few spells at high speed on Autobahns near Munich, this XPeng G6 seemed capable of returning precisely its WLTP range figure — 316 miles — in real-world conditions. Combine that with its ludicrously fast charging and you’ve got quite a compelling package.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If only the XPeng was as compelling to drive. It may have front double wishbone suspension, but the G6 still feels curiously inert. Smooth, certainly, even if at low speeds the springs and dampers fidget and jiggle a bit too much, but there’s neither feel nor feedback through the steering, and while the G6 is utterly competent and well planted in corners, there’s no actual fun to be had.

There have been some improvements in the cabin, though. The overall layout of a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display and no buttons bar the ones on the ovoid steering wheel remains essentially the same, but the dashboard itself now looks richer and is made of nicer materials, there’s more backlighting and the whole effect feels a bit more convincingly premium.

Space is excellent, front and rear, and the boot holds a reasonable 571 litres, but there’s no ‘frunk’ storage in the nose. There is now a digital rear view mirror, though, which is useful as the G6’s rearward visibility isn’t brilliant without it.

On the outside, there’s a new full-width LED light bar at the front, and at the back a new ‘ducktail’ style for the tailgate and a more prominent rear diffuser, too.

The updated G6 won’t arrive in the UK until the early part of 2026, so there are no indications of pricing or specification as yet. That said, XPeng’s UK importer reckons prices won’t deviate all that much from where they are now, so that suggests a likely price tag of around £49,000 for this AWD Performance model, plus a little bit extra for the Black Edition. If so, that would undercut Tesla’s latest Model Y Performance by perhaps £10,000, and equivalent BMW and Audi models by much more.

Suddenly, XPeng deserves to be taken very seriously indeed.