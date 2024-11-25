Storm Bert: over half of drivers weren’t worried about flooding, but perhaps they should have been

More than half of UK drivers said they weren’t at all worried about flooding in their region, only days before Storm Bert wreaked havoc across the country, highlighting a widespread "naivety" when it comes to the possibility and dangers of flooding, says the AA.

A survey of over 11,000 drivers conducted by the motoring organisation found that 55 per cent weren’t fazed by the prospect of Storm Bert causing flooding, with just over a third (36 per cent) feeling confident that current flood defences were sufficient to protect local roads.

This, however, was very much not the case, with transport and major roads flooded and cars left stranded, despite 49 per cent of people feeling confident that motorways would be largely immune to the floodwater.

When asked whether these figures show an overall complacency among the public, Jack Cousens, the AA’s head of policy, told Auto Express that “it’s [more] a case of inexperience and naivety, rather than complacency”.

Of course, not all drivers heeded warnings from local authorities and the Met Office; a video of a tractor driving through floodwater in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, garnered much attention online, with spectators criticising the driver’s disregard for local business owners, who had their shop frontages smashed in as the vehicle pushed through the water.

Cousens warned those looking to venture out into floodwater that, “Depending on the circumstances, police may consider driving offences such as driving without due care and attention, or driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.”

“The priority for anyone is to remain safe, so checking your route before setting off is key. Remain wary of standing water and leave a bigger gap than usual between yourself and the vehicle in front,” Cousens continued. “Not only is it impossible to judge water’s depth, often there are also things lurking under the surface, such as huge branches and other debris, that cause vehicles to come to a halt.”

Only in time will the full extent of the damage Storm Bert has inflicted on the UK’s road network be revealed; several councils, such as Hertfordshire, have already reported instances of roads breaking up. In the meantime, drivers are advised to check ahead online for any road closures before they travel.

