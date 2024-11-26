Car makers face £2bn in ZEV Mandate fines despite spending £4bn on EV discounts

The UK’s car makers are pleading for urgent intervention from the government, claiming the rigours of the Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate are placing “unsustainable business costs” on the industry in the UK.

According to new analysis from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the ZEV Mandate targets that are currently in place will cost car makers a whopping £6 billion in 2024 alone. That figure includes £4 billion earmarked for discounting showroom prices in a seemingly ill-fated attempt to boost demand for electric cars and thus reach the 22 per cent threshold of total sales demanded by the ZEV Mandate this year. The SMMT also calculates that a further £1.8 billion will be needed to cover ZEV Mandate fines, incurred as a result of firms being unable to meet that previously agreed 22 per cent target.

The SMMT says urgent government intervention is required “to safeguard the sector and Britain’s zero emission vehicle transition”. It says the need to fulfill ever-rising sales quotas will cost even more in 2025, and states that the ZEV Mandate in its current form has “the potential for devastating impacts on business viability and jobs”.

The calls from industry create a challenging choice for a Labour government elected on a manifesto that on the one hand promised to support industry and manufacturing investment, but on the other pledged to reverse the previous government’s decision to delay the ban on new internal-combustion powered car sales from 2030 to 2035.