Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares resigns with immediate effect

Carlos Tavares has resigned from his position as CEO of Stellantis with immediate effect. While his intentions have been known for some time, the news comes more than a year earlier than expected – with his departure originally scheduled for some time in 2026.

Stellantis – the group of brands including Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall – announced Tavares’ resignation on Sunday 1 December. The company said it will appoint a successor in the first half of 2025.

Apparently the process is already “well under way” and will be “managed by a Special Committee of the Board”. In a press release, it said that until a new CEO is appointed a new Interim Executive Committee, fronted by Stellantis chair John Elkann, will be established.

Regarding the resignation, Stellantis’ Senior Independent Director, Henri de Castries, said: “Stellantis’ success since its creation has been rooted in a perfect alignment between the reference shareholders, the Board and the CEO. However, in recent weeks different views have emerged which have resulted in the Board and the CEO coming to today’s decision.”

Elkann said: “Our thanks go to Carlos for his years of dedicated service and the role he has played in the creation of Stellantis. I look forward to working with our new Interim Executive Committee, supported by all our Stellantis colleagues, as we complete the process of appointing our new CEO.”

Portuguese businessman, Tavares, started his career in the motor industry at Renault in the early eighties where he stayed – bar a stint at Alliance partner Nissan – for over two decades. He joined the PSA Group as CEO in 2014, before helping the company merge with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis in 2021.

Tavares had been a vocal supporter of the ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) mandate, stating at the recent Paris Motor Show that it has been pushing his business to build better cars. However, only last week, Stellantis threatened to close its Luton van factory amid ongoing industry uncertainty.

