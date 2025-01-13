End to ‘five-minute payment rule’ could save motorists from hefty parking fines
New changes from the industry trade body could see the removal of rules dictating the amount of time within which drivers are expected to pay
Private car parks will soon be forced to update their rules, giving drivers more time to pay after one motorist racked up almost £2,000 in fines.
Many car parks currently operate what has come to be known as the ‘five-minute payment rule’, which leaves motorists liable for a fine if they do not pay for their car parking as soon as they enter.
Now, the British Parking Association (BPA) says it plans to “fast-track” changes to the trade body’s Code of Practice, “to reflect technological advancements and better protect consumers”. These updates will be in place by February 2025 and overseen by the trade body’s newly formed Scrutiny and Advice Panel, which incorporates members from inside and outside the parking industry.
The BPA is yet to confirm what form the tweaks to the code will take, however Auto Express has been informed by insiders that it could remove stipulations on how long it should take motorists to pay, instead shifting the focus onto whether motorists pay the correct amount in the first place.
Chief Executive of the BPA, Andrew Pester, called the panel and the new reforms “an important step in delivering consistency to the oversight of the private parking Sector Single Code of Practice. We want to demonstrate that not only are we serious about raising standards, but also making decisive changes to the code when issues arise.”
Regardless, such changes have been prompted by an incident in late 2024, in which several motorists were taken to court by parking firm Excel Park, with one having been sent almost £2,000 in penalty charge notices (PCNs). The driver in question, Rosey Hudson, told the BBC she didn’t get reception at the car park she used in Derby, so instead waited until she got outside to pay on her phone.
Despite the charges later being dropped, the story still sparked outrage, with Labour MP for Derby North, Catherine Atkinson, describing it as the “five-minute rip-off charge”. This comes as part of a growing negative sentiment towards private car park operators; a study by the RAC last August estimated that as many as 35,000 PCNs are issued per day by private car parks, with the roadside assistance firm accusing companies of “extort[ing] money from drivers”.
The BPA, alongside its partner, the International Parking Association, launched its aforementioned Single Code of Practice last year, with the Scrutiny and Advice panel set to review this in the coming months. However, in response to the RAC, as well as several other organisations, calling for a reduction in the current £100 limit to PCNs, a spokesperson for the BPA told Auto Express: “We will not be considering lowering the maximum Parking Charge. We strongly believe that a suitable deterrent is required to stop people from breaking parking rules.”
Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...