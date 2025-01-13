End to ‘five-minute payment rule’ could save motorists from hefty parking fines

Private car parks will soon be forced to update their rules, giving drivers more time to pay after one motorist racked up almost £2,000 in fines.

Many car parks currently operate what has come to be known as the ‘five-minute payment rule’, which leaves motorists liable for a fine if they do not pay for their car parking as soon as they enter.

Now, the British Parking Association (BPA) says it plans to “fast-track” changes to the trade body’s Code of Practice, “to reflect technological advancements and better protect consumers”. These updates will be in place by February 2025 and overseen by the trade body’s newly formed Scrutiny and Advice Panel, which incorporates members from inside and outside the parking industry.

The BPA is yet to confirm what form the tweaks to the code will take, however Auto Express has been informed by insiders that it could remove stipulations on how long it should take motorists to pay, instead shifting the focus onto whether motorists pay the correct amount in the first place.

Chief Executive of the BPA, Andrew Pester, called the panel and the new reforms “an important step in delivering consistency to the oversight of the private parking Sector Single Code of Practice. We want to demonstrate that not only are we serious about raising standards, but also making decisive changes to the code when issues arise.”