UK electric car charger roll-out being undermined by misguided strategy

The Government’s target of 300,000 public chargers by 2030 could be woefully short of the numbers required. It’s alleged that a lack of strategic planning means taxpayer cash is being thrown at the wrong types of charger, as councils race to maximise the number of low-powered on-street plug-in points while failing to meet rising demand for high-power ultra-rapid charging hubs.

According to the Department for Transport’s latest modelling, the UK will need between 250,000 and 550,000 public EV chargers by 2030 to cope with the Government’s ban on new petrol and diesel-engined cars and an all-electric new-car fleet.

That means meeting the Government’s 300,000 target could leave UK drivers with not much more than half the number of chargers actually required. But some experts say the problem is compounded by a failure to adequately address the type and location of ultra-rapid charging that EV drivers are increasingly demanding, and a policy vacuum when it comes to providing infrastructure for rural communities.

According to the chief executive of chargepoint provider Be.EV, Asif Ghafoor, the official focus on numerical targets means local authorities are rushing to install low-powered on-street chargers instead of delivering the infrastructure drivers will need.

“Unfortunately, government policy through LEVI [the government’s Local Electrical Vehicle Infrastructure Fund] is encouraging quantum, and it’s the biggest waste of taxpayers’ money we’re ever going to see,” the outspoken chief exec says about the focus on lamppost-type charging.