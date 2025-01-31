Do 20mph speed limits save lives? 100 fewer casualties in Wales sparks UK debate

A dramatic reduction of road casualties in Wales has been attributed to the introduction of blanket 20mph speed limits by Welsh Labour back in September 2023, sparking calls for the UK Government to extend this scheme to the rest of the nation.

Between July and September of 2024, there were 410 casualties caused by collisions on 20 and 30mph roads in Wales; three resulted in fatalities, 90 people were seriously injured and the rest suffered minor injuries. Compare this with the same period the previous year, just before the 20mph scheme was introduced, and you’ll find that there were roughly 100 fewer people killed or seriously injured, marking a 28 per cent reduction overall and the lowest total in recorded history.

Such a marked decline in the number of casualties has led many to call for the UK government to mirror the scheme, which essentially decreases the standard 30mph limit to 20mph (except in certain cases), in England and Scotland.

Luca Straker, the campaigns manager for road safety charity, Brake, said in a statement that “The evidence is clear: in places where speed limits have been lowered, we see fewer collisions, and fewer deaths and serious injuries – and Wales has proven this once again.”