Drivers warned to watch out as school kids on phones becomes major road safety issue

The vast majority of secondary school pupils admit to using their mobile phones while walking near school, and one in five say they’ve been hit or narrowly missed by vehicles when distracted by their screens.

The alarming stats come from a survey of 2,000 pupils and their parents earlier this year, carried out on behalf of Churchill Motor Insurance. As well as the new survey data, the firm commissioned behavioural scientists to film outside 10 schools across the UK, with footage revealing that on average 10 per cent of children have their eyes glued firmly to mobile phone screens when crossing the road outside the school gates. At one secondary school in Edinburgh, 50 per cent of pupils were filmed staring at their phones while crossing the road on their way to school.

With figures from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) showing that 1,200 schoolchildren are injured every month in traffic accidents within 500m of a school, Churchill has launched a ‘Screen Down, Eyes Up’ campaign to bring home the dangers of distracted children staring at phone screens instead of focusing on the Green Cross Code.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to the insurer, over half of children are given their first phone during the summer break before they start secondary school. It also notes that September will see many children making part or all of their journey to school unsupervised for the first time, while also juggling with the new distraction of their mobile phones.