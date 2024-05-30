Car safety: Volvo shifts focus to crash avoidance

According to Newton’s third law of motion, if two objects collide, the forces they impart on each other are of equal magnitude to what was propelling them in the first place. In layman’s terms, this means that when a car stops moving – in a crash, for example – there’s quite a bit of excess energy that needs to be redistributed somewhere – especially when it comes to larger vehicles.

It’s no wonder then that so many people are concerned about how our streets are rapidly being populated by two-tonne-plus electric SUVs, with some even touching three tonnes. Only a few decades ago such heft was reserved for the most expensive of luxury cars or commercial vehicles.

Now, even Volvo’s entry-level electric SUV, the EX30, weighs in at 1,830–1,943kg, depending on specification. While there are some outliers, such as the 1,300kg Renault 5 that is considered a bit of a lightweight by EV standards, it’s safe to say that even the smallest EV is comparable in weight terms to a much larger petrol family car, with the biggest EVs approaching the limit for a standard B1 driving licence.

Volvo invited us to its state-of-the-art facility, just outside Gothenburg, Sweden, to witness a crash test between the EX30, and the 2.8-tonne behemoth that is its new range-topping seven-seat EX90.