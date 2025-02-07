Trump tariffs may bring good news on UK fuel prices

The UK’s stagnating economy is causing pain for drivers at the pumps as fuel costs have risen for the fourth month in a row, exacerbated by a weakening of the pound. However, the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has resulted in a softening in oil prices, which could eventually have a positive impact on the cost of petrol and diesel.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Throughout January, the price of petrol increased by two pence per litre to £1.37, while diesel rose by roughly three pence per litre to £1.46, making them four and six pence more expensive respectively than they were in October of last year.

To fill an average family car (with a 55-litre tank) with petrol, drivers are now paying £2 more compared with four months ago, at an average of £76.44 per fill-up. An identically sized tank of diesel would be roughly £3 pricier than in October, at just over £80.

The RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, described the news as “not a good start to 2025”, adding that he “hope[s] this trend won’t continue and that prices drop back down again”.

Williams said: “Much, of course, depends on global oil supply and demand. While the price of oil can be notoriously volatile, there’s reason to think forecourt fuel prices may get cheaper in the coming months.”