£90 million of road improvements to cut journey times by up to 25 per cent

Labour has approved £90million worth of road improvement works in a move that intends to speed up journey times for cars, reduce pollution and improve safety.

Commissioned as part of the government’s Plan for Change scheme, which is designed to improve infrastructure across the country, this new investment will be focused across four major routes: the A350 in Wiltshire, the A647 and Stanningley Bypass in Leeds, the South East Aylesbury Link Road (SEALR) in Buckinghamshire, and the A127/A130 Interchange in Essex.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Undoubtedly the biggest undertaking is the £32.3million investment into the A350 Chippenham bypass – roughly £26 million of which is coming from the government – which will turn the single into a dual carriageway. This, says the Department for Transport, will cut journey times by as much as 25 per cent, with work set to begin in the spring of next year.

Elsewhere, the A647 is set to get a brand new-roundabout and receive some structural works, while the SEALR will gain a new stretch of dual carriageway to provide additional infrastructure for up to 16,000 new homes in the area – the latter scheme has already been greenlit and expected to cost as much as £147million in total, with the majority being funded by local government.