EVs are ££££'s cheaper to run than a petrol or diesel car, says new data

EV drivers save an average of almost £6,000 over the course of ownership compared to either a petrol or diesel car.

That’s according to a study conducted by ElectricVehicles.uk, which evaluated 480 different scenarios across typical four-year and five-year terms of ownership for new and used vehicles, respectively.

The electric car advice advocacy site analysed a multitude of different ownership situations, taking into account mileage and how and where the car was charged, across 50 different electric models – 15 new and 35 used.

And it found that over the typical four-year lease or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) period of a new EV, buyers in 2025 would save an average of around £7,785 – roughly £2,000 per year – compared with an equivalent petrol model.

While some may be sceptical about the size of this figure, given that most electric cars are more expensive to buy and insure than their competition, the study shows that 97 per cent of buyers charging at home save money, thanks to huge EV discounts and the rock-bottom cost of plugging-in at a home wallbox charger.

It’s worth pointing out that this drops to just 60 per cent of owners without access to home charging who drive around 5,000 miles per year, and falls to 46 per cent of those covering over 10,000 miles annually.