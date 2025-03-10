ULEZ providing Londoners with “substantially cleaner air”, says Mayor

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s controversial ULEZ scheme has delivered its promise of cleaner air for Londoners, a study by City Hall has found, slashing concentrations of toxic gases by almost a third since it was implemented back in 2019.

This time last year, London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), which enforces a daily charge for those driving vehicles that don’t meet specific emissions standards, was expanded to include all Greater London boroughs.

City Hall’s One Year Report was drafted by an independent group of experts and shows that in the 12 months following this expansion, streetside nitrogen dioxide concentrations have fallen by roughly five per cent, while particulate matter from exhaust emissions in outer London is now estimated to have dipped by almost a third (31 per cent).

Looking at the bigger picture, nitrogen dioxide concentrations are now down across the entirety of the capital by 27 per cent, compared with a scenario in which the ULEZ scheme was not introduced.

Statistics aside, what does all this mean? Of course, the obvious result is better-quality air for Londoners; noxious gases emitted from cars have been proven to cause adverse effects to human health, such as lung cancer and further aggravating asthma. Historically, this has affected London’s most deprived communities, because these are typically the ones living near busy roads. City Hall’s stats show that there has been an 80 per cent dip in the number of people subjected to illegal levels of air pollution.