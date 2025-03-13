Featherweight Longbow Speedster to rip up the rule book as electric Jaguar E-Type spiritual successor

Not just content with building lightweight machines, Longbow says its cars are designed to “represent driving ‘like it used to feel’ with craftsmanship that does not distract or detract from the immediate experience”. The company sees them as spiritual successors to iconic models like the Lotus Elise and Jaguar E-Type.

The striking duo sit on a bespoke aluminium chassis engineered for minimal weight and maximum stiffness, while their electric powertrains will consist of “lighter and more compact” e-motors and batteries than those used in other electric cars. Key technical details such as power output haven’t been announced yet, although we know the Speedster will do 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, and have a range of up to 275 miles. Despite the extra weight, the Longbow Roadster will take just 0.1 seconds longer to hit 62mph.

150 examples of each model will be produced and reservations for both are now open, with the first cars expected to arrive on customers’ driveways next year.

Who is Longbow?

Longbow was founded in 2023 by Daniel Davey, Jenny Keisu and Mark Tapscott, who have expertise in the automotive industry, technology and finance sector. Davey and Tapscott were involved in developing the original Tesla Roadster, and have held senior positions at two other cutting-edge electric car makers, Lucid Motors and BYD. Meanwhile, Keisu was previously CEO of electric speedboat manufacturer, X Shore.

All of Longbow’s cars will be designed, engineered, and hand-built in the UK, and its engineering team can draw on experience from working at the likes of Lotus, Aston Martin and Ariel, as well as in Formula E.

When unveiling the Roadster and Speedster, Davey said: “There is a need for a more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sports car – one that is attainable and accessible, for those who love driving and the places it takes them. That is why we have created Longbow.”

