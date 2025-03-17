The UK's most common MoT advisories and why motorists ignore them

Faulty lights and electrical equipment make up one in four MoT advisories – that’s according to exclusive new data from Auto Express’s MoT checker service and likely to cause some concern given that we recently conducted a survey that found nearly one in six people ignore their advisories.

While a quarter of advisories involve lighting and electronics, which could be the result of things like a failing battery or clouded headlights, one in five advisories are related to a car’s suspension system. This is only deemed of ‘major’ concern roughly 22 per cent of the time, though.

However, while an issue with a car’s tyres is only the third-most common reason for an advisory to be issued, this is deemed ‘dangerous’ almost 60 per cent of the time; the minimum tyre tread depth in the UK is 1.6mm and going below this can seriously compromise a car’s ability to grip the road and/or slow down.

Defects or wear on a car’s braking system account for only 16 per cent of all MoT advisories issued, but it’s the second-most common element to be considered as ‘dangerous’, with this being the case on almost a third (29 per cent) of occasions.

Interestingly, there have been virtually no recorded instances of speedometer issues or seatbelt installation concerns in the past four years – something that may be the result of cars moving over to digital gauge clusters and seatbelts having been a compulsory requirement on all new cars since 1983.

One in six drivers ignore their MoT advisories

The Auto Express survey of more than 500 people found almost one in six (15 per cent) of drivers tend to ignore MoT advisories, with roughly half saying they act and fix things immediately. The rest instead discuss matters and seek advice from the experts at the garage.