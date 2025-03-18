Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News
Pothole sign

The number of potholes filled has dropped year-on-year, despite pre-election promises from the Labour Government to repair an additional one million annually.

Findings from the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s (AIA) annual ALARM report show that last year, 1.9 million potholes were filled across the UK. This, at face value, is an impressive number, but it might raise some eyebrows to know that in the previous year, two million potholes were repaired. 

Had the Labour Party been on track to deliver on its promise, this number should have risen significantly. Given that the quoted number of potholes filled last year is for January to December, one would have hoped Labour would have repaired an additional half a million potholes throughout their first six months in power. The shortfall of 100,000 pothole repairs in 2024 compared to 2023 puts them 600,000 behind schedule based on their own promise.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With 94 per cent of local councils the AIA surveyed reporting no tangible improvement in the condition of roads under their constituency over the past year, Auto Express asked the Government whether it had broken its pre-election promise to the public. 

In reply, a Department for Transport spokesperson promised even more, by saying that an additional £1.6 billion in investment will “help local authorities resurface local roads and fix the equivalent of up to seven million extra potholes over the next financial year.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This investment is a drop in the ocean, however, as the AIA’s report states that the one-off cost to repair Britain’s roads now stands at a hefty £16.81 billion – up roughly £800 million compared to a year ago. Such is the state of Britain’s crumbling, declining infrastructure, the AIA claims that around one in six roads have less than five years of structural life left, which is no surprise given the average street is resurfaced every 93 years.

The RAC’s CEO Simon Williams said the AIA’s findings “paint a bleak picture of the state of the nation’s roads and confirm what a majority of drivers have known for a long time – that in far too many parts of the country, road surfaces are simply not fit-for-purpose”.

Nevertheless, the AIA’s chairperson, Simon Giles, said: “It was encouraging to hear the Chancellor recognise the importance of roads in the October Budget statement.” 

Giles, alongside the transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, Councillor Adam Hug, called for local road maintenance to be ring-fenced in the upcoming spending review, as well as a “a five-year funded package for maintaining our local roads,ensuring they are treated on a par with our motorways and major trunk roads”.

Does more need to be done to fix the pothole crisis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 vs Skoda Kamiq: SUV newcomer takes on a family favourite
Jaecoo 7 and Skoda Kamiq - header image, front trackin

Jaecoo 7 vs Skoda Kamiq: SUV newcomer takes on a family favourite

The Jaecoo 7 is the latest Chinese car to arrive in the UK. The brand hopes its extra space will appeal to buyers of smaller SUVs, such as the Skoda K…
Car group tests
15 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month

The Ford Explorer is one of the more fun-to-drive family electric SUVs around – and our Deal of the Day for 12 March.
News
12 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Kona Electric is a top class EV for just £225 per month
Hyundai Kona Electric - front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Kona Electric is a top class EV for just £225 per month

The looks won’t be for everyone, but the price of this lease deal should put it within the reach of many
News
15 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content