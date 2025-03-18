The number of potholes filled has dropped year-on-year, despite pre-election promises from the Labour Government to repair an additional one million annually.

Findings from the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s (AIA) annual ALARM report show that last year, 1.9 million potholes were filled across the UK. This, at face value, is an impressive number, but it might raise some eyebrows to know that in the previous year, two million potholes were repaired.

Had the Labour Party been on track to deliver on its promise, this number should have risen significantly. Given that the quoted number of potholes filled last year is for January to December, one would have hoped Labour would have repaired an additional half a million potholes throughout their first six months in power. The shortfall of 100,000 pothole repairs in 2024 compared to 2023 puts them 600,000 behind schedule based on their own promise.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With 94 per cent of local councils the AIA surveyed reporting no tangible improvement in the condition of roads under their constituency over the past year, Auto Express asked the Government whether it had broken its pre-election promise to the public.

In reply, a Department for Transport spokesperson promised even more, by saying that an additional £1.6 billion in investment will “help local authorities resurface local roads and fix the equivalent of up to seven million extra potholes over the next financial year.”