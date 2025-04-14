It’s bad news for sports car brands, petrolheads and makers of tacky-yet-expensive bodykits alike because carbon fibre could soon be banned, having been declared a “hazardous substance”.

The EU is currently drafting a new version of its End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Directive, with the principal aim being to ensure the clean recycling of cars at the end of their lifespans, while also avoiding the usage of harmful substances, such as lead and mercury, throughout the production of new models.

A new amendment to the directive attempts to class carbon fibre as “hazardous”, alongside the likes of the aforementioned lead and mercury, as well as cadmium and hexavalent chromium.

Such an amendment also aims to start limiting the quantity of such substances allowed within specific parts and components; many of the above materials are, at the time of writing, allowed in automotive production as part of an exemption. However, there could soon be a time where they are banned entirely, with manufacturers already beginning to reduce their reliance on them.

Carbon fibre, while offering a unique balance of strength and lightness, could also be in the firing line, primarily down to the particulates emitted when it’s disposed of; shredding the substance creates a shower of tiny conductive particles that can short-circuit machinery and be irritable or painful to human skin.

A ban on carbon fibre could be disastrous for the industry that makes it; the automotive sector accounts for roughly 10-20 per cent of carbon-fibre usage, with the majority being manufactured in Japan. Sports car makers could also be heavily impacted by this, which would come as yet another blow to the industry following the implementation of President Trump’s recent tariffs on imports to the US.

At the moment, there is no indication whether the UK will follow in the EU’s footsteps on the matter. However, it is worth noting that prior to Brexit, the UK did adhere to the ELV Directive (albeit a previous iteration), so it could continue to do so in the future. However, given that the recent consultation on the ZEV Mandate stated the UK would not mirror the EU’s latest tests when it comes to providing more accurate CO2 emissions data for plug-in hybrid vehicles, it’s difficult to say with any certainty what the future might hold.

