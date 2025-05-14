Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New record as 600,000 learner drivers are waiting for their driving tests

New figures show fewer tests are being carried out, as demand continues to soar

By:Chris Rosamond
14 May 2025

Analysis of data provided by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency has revealed that the backlog of  tests has soared beyond 600,000.

A PA news agency investigation reveals that as of the end of April, 603,352 practical driving tests had been booked, with the average waiting time reported separately by the AA as 20 weeks. That is a big increase on the 521,190 tests booked at the end of April in 2022, yet despite the surge in demand the DVSA says it’s carrying out fewer tests this year - 610,000 between January and April 2025, compared with 718,000 in the same period in 2024. That amounts to a 15 per cent decrease in test provision by the agency.

Speaking in defence of its record, the DVSA has previously put some of the blame on learners booking tests before they’re ready, and putting undue stress on the system. The latest figures show the pass rate has increased to 50.2 per cent from 48.3 per cent in April last year, suggesting learners and instructors have taken heed, but still the waiting lists grow.

Heidi Alexander, the Secretary of State for Transport, was grilled by the Transport Select Committee of MPs about the continuing failure of the DVSA to get on top of its test backlog.

She pledged the government is “acting fast” to deal with the problem, and promised an additional 10,000 tests per month, as well as action to prevent the mass-booking of test slots by computer ‘bots’ operated by businesses or individuals profiteering from the opportunity to sell appointments on to desperate learners, who can’t themselves get a look-in on the DVSA booking website.

Unfortunately, action on the bots is so far limited to a promised ‘consultation’ on how best to amend the booking system. This has yet to be launched, and there’s no sign of any concrete action yet.

“The current backlog facing learner drivers is completely unacceptable, but we are taking decisive action to address the situation inherited from the previous government,” a Department for Transport spokesman told PA. “Thanks to the intervention of the Secretary of State, an additional 10,000 driving tests will be made available monthly.

“This will ensure ready learners can book their tests more quickly, helping to unlock opportunity and supporting economic growth.”

