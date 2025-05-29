Installing an EV charger? You no longer need planning permission

From today, drivers and businesses will no longer have to submit planning applications for EV chargers – with the aim of making the transition to electric cars much smoother for thousands of drivers across the UK.

Implemented as part of an effort to accelerate the rollout of EV chargers across the UK, these changes are likely to benefit business owners, as well as households with on-street parking the most, given that homes with off-street parking have long largely escaped the burden of having to apply for planning permission.

Now, firms looking to install so-called EV charging hubs will be able to get shovels in the ground much more quickly than before, with some previous projects having been delayed by more than half a year due to sluggish response times.

Furthermore, those looking to install a chargepoint at home will also have an easier time doing so. Previously, installing a chargepoint within two metres of a public highway was prohibited, but this restriction has now been lifted – ideal for properties in dense urban areas. That said, residents still need to apply for planning permission.

Following the announcement of these changes, Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood MP, said the Government is “cutting down on paperwork to power up the EV revolution so that drivers, businesses and those looking to make the switch will have more chargepoints to power from and less red tape to deal with.”

However, while figures show a new public EV charger is installed every half an hour in the UK and although these changes should help boost the rollout even further, experts say more needs to be done to ensure en-masse chargepoint deployment is successful.

The AA’s head of road policy, Jack Cousens, welcomed the news, but said: “The crucial element is ensuring grid connection in a timely manner. This is especially important in rural locations and areas where there is no dedicated off-street parking.”

Only recently the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders pointed out that some firms could end up waiting up to the current maximum threshold of 15 years to secure grid connections for their charging depots.

With EV chargers currently not benefitting from the fast-track connections enjoyed by data centres and the clean energy industry, the SMMT’s chief executive, Mike Hawes, was keen to point out how “prioritising grid connections, alongside reform to planning and action on energy costs, would reduce barriers to adoption”.

