New Apple CarPlay update fixes one of its biggest issues

Apple has unveiled its latest software update for the iPhone, which brings with it a brand-new look and a host of fresh features for CarPlay – one that rectifies one of our biggest issues with the whole set-up.

In its annual WWDC livestream, Apple pulled the covers off the all-new iOS 26, which introduces a redesigned look for the world’s best-selling smartphone’s user interface called ‘Liquid Glass’. This involves the use of transparent elements on the screen, which replicate the look of glass and have rendered reflections to look more natural.

This new look won’t be exclusive to the iPhone, however, because users will also see this new design language mirrored on their car’s touchscreen via the latest version of Apple CarPlay. As before, the screen will lighten and darken depending on the time of day, plus new wallpapers will also be available for selection.

Perhaps more useful, however, is the fact that incoming calls are now displayed in a much more condensed format at the bottom of the screen, meaning that crucial information such as sat-nav directions are not concealed – an oversight that has previously pained many a CarPlay user.

‘Live Activities’ now also display within the main screen itself, meaning that if you’re following a football game or a delivery, for example, the progress will display neatly in a widget on the home screen.