Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Operation Snap prosecutions soar as dangerous drivers put cyclists at risk

Increasing numbers of cyclists are posting footage of careless driving through the police’s Operation Snap scheme – and prosecutions are rising

By:Tom Jervis
20 Jun 2025
Cyclist riding on the road

The number of cyclists submitting footage of poor and sometimes even dangerous driving has sky-rocketed over the past few years, effectively doubling since 2021 – with more than half of those caught now being prosecuted.

A Freedom of Information request by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that the number of instances of riders submitting video clips to the police of dangerous drivers rose from 7,249 in 2021 to 15,779 in 2024.

The figure comes from 20 different police forces across the UK (43 were approached), with the footage collected as part of Operation Snap – an initiative designed to help process evidence of dangerous driving submitted by the public.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All 20 of the forces that submitted data reported instances of perilously close passes of cyclists by cars – up from 2021, when just 14 forces said they’d received evidence of this. The most common location for this type of manoeuvre was Avon and Somerset, with 3,500 people reporting instances to the police.

Such a figure is not surprising when you consider that of 655 people surveyed by IAM RoadSmart, more than half (58 per cent) didn’t know that drivers must give cyclists a minimum of 1.5 metres of space when overtaking them.

While the number of submissions is rising, it’s worth pointing out that the police are beginning to take action, with roughly one in two (54 per cent) of those caught in the act on camera being served a Notice of Intended Prosecution.

Driving too close to a cyclist is categorised under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 as ‘Careless Driving’ and can leave you liable to receiving six penalty points and a fixed fine of £100. Going to court could increase the fine and the number of points issued even further.

Spokesperson for IAM RoadSmart, Harriet Hernando, described the current situation as “extremely concerning”, reminding drivers that “passing too closely to a cyclist can be intimidating and dangerous, especially if they need to move out to avoid a pothole”.

Hernando added: “While it is heartening to see that prosecution rates have increased, it would be better if it didn’t reach that stage and motorists weren’t doing it in the first place.” 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer
Volvo EM90 - front

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer

Volvo has made an ultra-luxurious van. Intrigued? You should be, but sadly it’s for China only
Road tests
20 Jun 2025
Groundbreaking Nissan solid-state EV batteries due on sale by 2028
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Groundbreaking Nissan solid-state EV batteries due on sale by 2028

The industry is in a race to bring solid-state to the market, and Nissan isn’t too far behind the leaders
News
17 Jun 2025
New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too
Audi Q3 - front

New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too

Audi’s not taking any risks with its all-new Q3; watch it sell like crazy
News
16 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content