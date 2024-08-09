Are cyclists safe on UK roads? Half of drivers unaware of laws to protect vulnerable road users

Research by the AA has revealed worrying data about the number of drivers still ignorant of significant changes to the Highway Code in 2022, when a 'hierarchy of responsibility' was introduced to protect the most vulnerable road users.

The Highway Code hierarchy rule imposes greater responsibility on those road users with the potential to cause the most harm. It states: “Those in charge of vehicles that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to others.” This means not only do car drivers have a greater duty of responsibility towards cyclists, but also that lorry and bus operators bear more responsibility to car drivers. Meanwhile, cyclists have greater responsibility for the safety of horse riders and pedestrians.

According to the AA, which has polled drivers two years after the rules were changed in the updated Highway Code, 42 per cent of drivers are blissfully unaware of their new responsibilities. The figure comprises 30 per cent who said they didn’t know such a rule existed, and 12 per cent who considered the rule to be untrue.

The organisation is calling for more action on awareness, potentially for years to come. “Three in 10 drivers admit they haven’t looked at the Highway Code since they passed their test,” says Tim Rankin, managing director of AA Accident Assist. “New drivers and those learning to drive will be the ones most aware of the update, but it is long-standing motorists who need to be contacted to ensure they know the rules."

The AA believes an awareness campaign could be integrated into the government’s millions of existing contacts with drivers for car tax reminders and licence renewals.

